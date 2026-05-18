UGREEN Advances Charging Safety Through ATL Partnership and New Power Bank Safety Standard

SINGAPORE, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a global consumer technology brand, has announced both a strategic partnership with ATL (Amperex Technology Limited) and its participation in the formulation of China's new GB 47372-2026 technical specification for power bank safety. Through strengthened upstream collaboration and active involvement in industry standardization, UGREEN continues to advance charging safety, product reliability, and long-term quality assurance across its portable power products.

Partnering with ATL to Advance Battery Cell Safety

UGREEN & ATL Form Strategic Partnership

To further strengthen its upstream supply chain, UGREEN has established a strategic partnership with ATL (Amperex Technology Limited), a leading global lithium-ion battery manufacturer. The collaboration ensures the adoption of high-quality, safety-compliant battery cells aligned with the new standard. By integrating ATL's advanced cell technology with UGREEN's system-level engineering capabilities, both parties aim to enhance consistency, reliability, and safety across portable power products.

Contributing Industry Expertise to the New Safety Standard

UGREEN participated in the formulation of China's new GB 47372-2026 technical specification for power bank safety, contributing practical industry experience and insights into product safety and reliability.

To support high safety standards across its products, UGREEN has established a structured five-part safety system:

Traceability system: A Manufacturing Execution System (MES) enables end-to-end digital tracking, including parameter monitoring, process validation, and yield management.

Automated manufacturing: Key processes, including cell matching, welding, dispensing, and testing, are fully automated to ensure consistency and minimize human error.

Unique serial identification: Each product carries a traceable code that identifies its production date, manufacturing facility, and battery cell information.

Battery cell testing: Stringent tests, including nail penetration, lithium plating, and compression, are conducted in line with GB 47372-2026 requirements.

Monitoring and alert system: A real-time monitoring system continuously tracks battery cell performance, logs anomalies, and supports full lifecycle traceability and post-event analysis.

As charging safety standards continue to evolve, UGREEN remains committed to strengthening product safety through technology innovation, supply chain collaboration, and rigorous quality management. By combining advanced battery solutions with comprehensive safety systems, the company aims to deliver safer, more reliable charging experiences for consumers worldwide.

About UGREEN

UGREEN is a global-leading consumer technology company. Since its founding in 2012, UGREEN has upheld its core values of being user-centric, sincere, and dedicated. With a global presence under the renowned "UGREEN" brand, its business covers over 180 countries and regions, serving more than 300 million users.

SOURCE UGREEN