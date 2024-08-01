Vivien Lin Leads New BingX Labs to Support Promising Crypto Projects

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce the launch of BingX Labs. BingX Labs is dedicated to finding high-potential projects and assisting them in deploying their tokens effectively. The lab will offer a range of services including market-making, technical support, and strategic consulting. BingX staff will act as consultants for external clients, ensuring robust support for project development. This consultancy will leverage BingX's extensive experience and technical prowess to help clients achieve their strategic goals efficiently.

Headed by Vivien Lin

Headed by Vivien Lin, who also serves as the Chief Product Officer of BingX, BingX Labs aims to provide comprehensive resources and expertise to help new ventures thrive, managing the exchange's product innovation while simultaneously driving strategic direction and support for promising blockchain projects. "Our mission at BingX Labs is to bring quality Web3 projects to a supportive and knowledgeable community. The diverse user base of BingX and our market insights can significantly benefit Web3 projects, providing them with global exposure. We are committed to using our internal and external resources to help these projects become successful. We also aim to provide quality assets to our users, which is a scarce resource in the current market", said Vivien.

BingX Labs is particularly interested in projects that exhibit strong marketing, user acquisition potential, and innovative technical solutions. The lab is open to collaborating with successful and experienced Web3 teams and supporting industry-leading projects which demonstrate significant potential and market traction. Utilizing the increased trading volume and a larger community from the BingX exchange, BingX Labs is committed to supporting projects from their early stages and helping them succeed in the capital market. This commitment is reflected in BingX's strategic initiatives to enhance its platform and broaden its service offerings.

The creation of BingX Labs signifies BingX's commitment to innovation and growth in the blockchain space. By fostering a supportive community and utilizing a user-centric approach, BingX aims to enhance the overall user experience and bring quality projects to its platform. This initiative is part of BingX's broader strategy to position itself as a leader in the crypto space, offering unparalleled opportunities for both users and project developers.

