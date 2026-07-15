XUZHOU, China, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As World Youth Skills Day 2026 highlights "Skills for a Shared Future," XCMG Group is advancing its overseas vocational education system to connect local employment needs and customer service scenarios with structured talent development, skills certification and career pathways.

XCMG Advances Overseas Vocational Education to Cultivate Future-Ready Talent on World Youth Skills Day

In late June, the Fifth XCMG Cup Construction Machinery Maintenance Skills Competition was held in conjunction with the Belt and Road Machinery Industry Skills Competition, opening international venues for the first time. Linking China with venues in Thailand, Uzbekistan and Indonesia, the competition brought together 150 Chinese and 62 overseas participants, using technical competition as a platform to promote skills exchange, service capability development and industry-education collaboration across markets.

This competition was the first overseas implementation of XCMG's "1+3+X" global standard certification system, alongside the industry-first practice of a single-exam dual-certification mechanism. Through this competition, competitors could achieve a Junior-level Machinery Industry Vocational Competency Certificate and an XCMG Global Service Engineer Skill Level Certificate.

This competition is part of XCMG's broader effort to localize vocational education and technical training in global markets. Across its vocational education and training system, XCMG's programs have reached over 50 countries, empowered over 3,000 skilled professionals, issued 158 international certificates and jointly built over 20 training programs.

Localized Talent Development and Certification Reinforce Commitment to Service Standards in Indonesia and Uzbekistan

On May 26, XCMG officially launched the Global Service Engineer Certification Station (Indonesia) and the Craftsman Academy (Indonesia Branch), marking the latest progress in XCMG's localized talent development system in Southeast Asia.

The XCMG Global Service Engineer Certification Station (Indonesia) focuses on skills assessment, skill-level certification and capability enhancement for local service engineers, with evaluation covering theoretical assessment, troubleshooting practice, equipment commissioning and job competency. Qualified participants receive unified skill-level certificates.

The XCMG Craftsman Academy (Indonesia Branch) provides regular training for new employee development, on-the-job advancement and school-enterprise cooperation. Its courses are designed around local equipment application and maintenance needs, building a pathway from entry-level training to advanced technician development. Together, the two platforms integrate capability development with standardized skills certification, strengthening local service capabilities.

"Through localized training, skills certification and cross-cultural development, XCMG helps local employees and partners strengthen practical capabilities and career pathways," said Li Qiankun, assistant to the general manager of XCMG Indonesia Region. "It also supports the implementation of XCMG's market-specific service standards, creating long-term customer value."

On June 20, this model was successfully expanded to Uzbekistan, accelerating XCMG's global service system in its transition from product export to the export of standards and systems, thereby supporting the high-quality construction machinery industry in Central Asia.

Building Career Pathways for Brazil's Next Generation of Young Professionals

In Brazil, XCMG is building career pathways for young professionals through apprentice programs. More than 80 young professionals work across XCMG Brazil's manufacturing, R&D, marketing, service support and other functions in multiple regions.

XCMG has also established long-term cooperation with Instituto Federal (IF) educational institutions and the SENAI vocational and technical education system. By combining classroom-based learning with hands-on practice, the programs provide vocational skills training that helps young participants understand industry trends and corporate operations.

Additionally, XCMG has launched an international skills development program that selects outstanding young Brazilian technicians to receive six-month specialized training in China. Through systematic instruction in equipment operation, maintenance and service, the program strengthens professional capabilities for the mining industry while equipping XCMG craftsmen with comprehensive technical knowledge and hands-on expertise. The initiative also contributes to sustainable industry development by building a pipeline of highly skilled local talent.

SOURCE XCMG Group