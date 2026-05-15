Xiaohongshu Business x Singapore Outbound Tourism Forum Redefines the Evolution of Outbound Travel: Interest Shapes Travel Itineraries

SINGAPORE, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, 2026 Xiaohongshu Business x Singapore Outbound Tourism Forum was convened in Singapore. Hosted by Xiaohongshu Business, the event gathered representatives from Singapore Tourism Board, global cultural and tourism industry practitioners and experts. Participants engaged in in-depth discussions on emerging travel trends driven by personal interest and exploring new growth pathways for the outbound tourism markets.

A New Shift in Travel Mindset: Interest Shapes Itineraries in Outbound Travel

The logic of travel is undergoing a profound transformation: modern travelers no longer set off for a destination, but to pursue their interests. According to Xiaohongshu's data from January to December 2025, the platform's monthly active outbound travel users reached 130 million, with over 90% conducting active travel-related searches.

Tim ZHANG, General Manager of Xiaohongshu Commercial Cross-border & Internet Industry Group, pointed out that the rising "blind box-style travel" trend is driven by three core motivations: spiritual resonance, curiosity for novelty, and the pursuit of local lifestyle aesthetics. These key drivers offer clear guidance for Singapore to precisely capture the travel demands of Chinese consumers and unlock market potential.

Trends Rooted in Daily Life: Rebuilding Human-Centered Outbound Travel

KWONG Dodo, Regional Head of Xiaohongshu Commercial Cross-border Asia & Middle East, shared key evolutions for Singapore's outbound travel. As one of the destinations in APAC region with regular top-tier sports events and flagship live performances, Singapore boasts strong re-visit appeal. Its laid-back urban lifestyle and premium service experience cater to travelers' demand for in-depth immersion, meanwhile unlocking huge potential in high-end wellness tourism. Furthermore, Singapore's distinctive lifestyle aesthetics have become a critical new factor influencing travelers' pre-trip decisions, cementing its position as a core hub for global exploratory travel.

Based on Xiaohongshu's customized Insight Framework, KWONG Dodo analyzed four fast-growing consumer groups in the outbound tourism sector. Urban young generations traveling with parents have showcased remarkable growth; users aged 19 to 25 heavily rely on real-time travel search, while tailored content remains insufficient. Additionally, middle-class groups featuring taste-driven nighttime consumption are expanding rapidly, yet current tourism content fails to meet their personalized needs. The new generation of parents, who respect children's growth patterns, registers over 20 million monthly active users, with authentic travel sharing from maternal perspectives still in short supply. (Data Source: Xiaohongshu Insight Search Index × Category Heat Base Table | Analysis Period: Full Year 2025)

The four demographic observations lead to one consistent conclusion: existing tourism content can no longer keep pace with evolving consumer demands. Closing the supply-demand gap and enriching high-quality travel offerings will be the core priority for Singapore's cultural and tourism industry going forward.

Three-Step Marketing Strategy: Seizing Opportunities to Achieve Win-Win Cooperation

Leveraging in-depth crowd insights, LAI Sisi, Strategy Head of Xiaohongshu Commercial Cross-border, unveiled a three-step marketing strategy for Singapore's outbound travel in 2026: First, seizing first-mover advantage by building a segmented content matrix through refined crowd-targeted distribution. Secondly, shaping brand perception by creating exclusive Singapore IPs to effectively lead the target audience's travel expectations and consumption behaviors. Lastly, fostering win-win growth, converting "seeding" into tangible commercial returns and building a sustainable growth cycle for the tourism industry.

The successful convening of this summit marks as a milestone in the partnership between Xiaohongshu Business and Singapore Tourism Board, while charting a clear path for content ecosystem and commercial conversion in the outbound travel industry. Moving forward, the improvement of "seeding" strategies requires joint efforts from all industry players. This in-depth collaboration will serve as a brand-new starting point for co-creation across the cultural and tourism sector.

SOURCE Xiaohongshu