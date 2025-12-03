Guangzhou's Nansha emerges as cultural performance hub in GBA

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from South:

The upcoming Mayday 25th Anniversary Tour in Guangzhou, set for December 5 to 15 at the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) Culture and Sports Center, underscores Nansha's rapid rise as a premier destination for major cultural events. This marks the district's seventh large-scale music event this year, solidifying its ambition to become the GBA's "city of performances."

The momentum began with the Guangzhou Strawberry Music Festival in December 2024. Since then, Nansha has hosted a packed calendar, including the "Head In The Clouds" music and arts festival, The Chainsmokers concert, the AniSonic holographic concert, a Hong Kong-style golden hits concert for the Qixi Festival, and both the Guangzhou Taihai and Super Strawberry music festivals. The lineups have featured international stars, such as Karen Mok, Janice Vidal, Miriam Yeung, David Tao, and Wen Zhaolun, alongside virtual singer Luo Tianyi.

Beyond Mayday, December will also welcome the SoNTILLa Sandilla Music Festival and the 2025 Guangzhou stop of the Storm Electronic Music Festival. The latter, returning to Nansha for a second year, captivated audiences with its New Year's Eve fireworks display.

Cultural vibrancy extends beyond music. The inaugural GBA Lantern Fair this year attracted 710,000 visitors, highlighting Nansha's broader cultural appeal.

A cornerstone of this development is the newly operational GBA Culture and Sports Center. After debuting with three sporting events in August, it now prepares for its first major performance undertaking—the six Mayday concerts. This world-class facility, featuring a 60,000-seat stadium, a 20,000-seat arena, and a 4,000-seat aquatics center, is poised to become a shared space for high-level competitions and public cultural life in the region.

As a national strategic area, Nansha aims for higher-level openness. Leveraging professional venues like the center and the expertise of operators such as China Resources Culture and Sports, the district encourages more international and domestic events, participating in the city's dynamic development opportunities.

Behind each major concert lies a powerful emotional connection that sparks the entire cultural tourism consumption chain and boosts urban visibility. Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2025, Nansha, with its mantra "a young city serving young people," is fast-tracking its identity as a high-quality development model. By rapidly hosting large-scale events and attracting intercity travelers "following concerts," this coastal district is confidently striding toward its goal as the GBA's new performance highland.

