Hisense Celebrates FIFA World Cup 2026™ Kickoff with RGB MiniLED Innovation

QINGDAO, China, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, is celebrating the kickoff of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ as an Official Sponsor of the tournament, bringing fans closer to the excitement of football through technology and immersive experiences.

As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to advance display innovation through its latest RGB MiniLED technology, powered by Chromagic, delivering more natural and real color experiences for sports fans worldwide. Throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Hisense is bringing this leadership to football's biggest stage through its pitch-side advertising, featuring the messages "The Origin of RGB MiniLED TV" and "Innovating a Brighter Life" — showcasing both its pioneering display technology and its vision of creating technology that enriches everyday life.

To celebrate the opening of the tournament, Hisense is launching a week-long fan experience at New York's Hudson Yards. The pop-up experience combines interactive football installations in collaboration with Adidas, stadium-inspired display zones, digital graffiti creation activities, and FIFA World Cup 2026™ official merchandise giveaway. Visitors can experience vivid visual interactions powered by RGB MiniLED, explore Hisense's latest large-screen innovations, and engage with immersive entertainment experiences designed to recreate the atmosphere of match day inside the home.

As football unites audiences across the world once again, Hisense continues to demonstrate how cutting-edge innovation and human connection can go hand in hand. From showcasing "The Origin of RGB MiniLED TV" on football's biggest stage to bringing fans together through immersive home experiences, Hisense remains committed to its mission of "Innovating a Brighter Life" — creating technology that not only performs brilliantly, but also enriches the moments that matter most.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2026Q1). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

SOURCE Hisense