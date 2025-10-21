Applied Intuition and Stellantis Partner to Redefine Intelligent In-Vehicle Infotainment

Collaboration combines vehicle intelligence with iconic brand design to deliver customizable in-cabin experience

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Intuition, Inc., the industry leader for vehicle intelligence, today announced its collaboration with Stellantis, one of the world's leading automakers, to deliver intelligent in-vehicle infotainment across Stellantis' global portfolio of brands.

Applied Intuition will provide its infotainment platform, powered by the company's Cabin Intelligence software and tooling, to enable tailored experiences across Stellantis' automotive portfolio. Using the platform, Stellantis will customize at scale, delivering intelligent, customer-focused and cost-efficient cabin experiences — furthering its commitment to shaping the future of transportation with bold design and advanced engineering.

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment in the automotive industry. Today, software is increasingly determining the pace of innovation, making the in-cabin experience a critical frontier. For years, automakers have been running into the same problem: Infotainment systems are too expensive, outdated by the time vehicles hit the market and do not enable easy customization.

"Applied Intuition's platform embeds intelligence at the core, unlocking personalized experiences based on the driver's preferences, easy feature updates, and a premium brand experience," said Qasar Younis, co-founder and CEO of Applied Intuition. "Our solution removes the tradeoff between affordability and flexibility, giving Stellantis the ability to deliver infotainment experiences at scale that are customized brand by brand, region by region, across one of the most diverse portfolios in the world."

Applied Intuition's platform provides Stellantis with:

One software solution for all brands: Applied Intuition's white-box approach enables Stellantis to tailor in-vehicle experiences across core applications — customizing the look and feel of every brand without having to rewrite systems.

With over-the-air updates, local compliance, and flexible navigation sources, Applied Intuition enables global deployment with reduced costs and complexity.

This partnership highlights Applied Intuition's differentiation in the market: multi-brand flexibility, an end-to-end platform, global scale and proven speed.

To learn more about how Applied Intuition is redefining intelligence inside vehicles, visit applied.co/cabinintelligence and read our blog .

About Applied Intuition

Applied Intuition is the vehicle intelligence company that accelerates the global adoption of safe, AI-driven machines. Founded in 2017 and now valued at $15 billion following its recent Series F funding round, Applied Intuition delivers the Vehicle OS, Self-Driving System, and toolchain to help customers build intelligent vehicles and shorten time to market. Eighteen of the top 20 global automakers and major programs across the Department of Defense trust Applied Intuition's solutions to deliver vehicle intelligence. Applied Intuition services the automotive, defense, trucking, construction, mining and agriculture industries and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA, with offices in Washington, D.C., San Diego, CA, Ft. Walton Beach, FL, Ann Arbor, MI, London, Stuttgart, Munich, Stockholm, Bangalore, Seoul and Tokyo. Learn more at applied.co.

