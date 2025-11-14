PANAMA CITY, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, today announced the launch of Listing FastTrack, a faster gateway for innovative projects to be listed on BingX, backed by enhanced support and pioneering infrastructure.

BingX Unveils Listing FastTrack for Swift and Transparent Token Onboarding (PRNewsfoto/BingX)

Listing FastTrack is BingX's new portal where projects can apply for token listing on BingX in a shorter and simpler process, with a transparent fee schedule. The applications will be submitted directly to BingX's exclusive approval channel and will be responded to promptly. Backed by BingX's multi-chain compatibility on more than 170 public chains, deployment and launch can be completed within hours, and will get continued support from the BingX team in the long term. With more than 20 million global users, $150 million shield fund, and 100% Proof of Reserves, BingX provides project teams with a solid community base and protection for their listings.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, remarked, "Listing FastTrack marks a significant step in our commitment to fostering innovation and providing exceptional services to the blockchain community. We are ready to collaborate with cutting-edge projects and connect them to our extensive global user base. Our robust marketing measures and advanced infrastructure ensure that BingX is a reliable platform for project growth."

This launch demonstrates BingX's commitment to establishing a transparent and reliable platform. By streamlining the token listing process and bringing quality projects to global users, Listing FastTrack represents a pivotal milestone in BingX's efforts to empower the crypto community.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

SOURCE BingX