Bybit launches in the UK to meet rising demand for digital-asset platforms

Bybit launches its UK platform, operating under a framework designed to meet FCA financial promotion standards and enhance transparency for UK users.

The global exchange introduces Spot and P2P to UK users, supported by deep liquidity and robust operational and risk management standards.

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange with more than 80 million users worldwide, today announced its official launch in the United Kingdom. The launch makes Bybit's platform available to UK users, offering access to Spot trading on 100 pairs and P2P, and supported by deep global liquidity and robust operational standards.

Crypto adoption in the UK continues to grow rapidly, with the Financial Conduct Authority estimating that 8% of UK adults now own digital assets. This rising engagement underscores user expectations for reliable, high-quality platforms. Bybit's initial products are designed to support reliable access and offer users flexibility in how they engage with digital assets.

"Our goal is to give UK users reliable access to global opportunities in digital assets," said Mykolas Majauskas, Senior Director of Policy at Bybit. "The UK is home to one of the most sophisticated financial ecosystems in the world, and its clear regulatory direction makes it an ideal environment for responsible innovation. In the months ahead, we aim to embody this innovative spirit by introducing new products tailored to the needs of UK users, always within a framework that prioritises transparency, and compliance."

"Over the past year, we have built products shaped by the needs of UK users, and we are excited to mark not just a return, but the start of a new chapter where users gain access to a platform designed to support informed engagement with the digital-asset economy," said Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit.

Bybit's UK operations follow rigorous AML and KYC standards designed to enhance platform integrity, and all services comply with local financial-promotion requirements.

This product carries significant investment risk, including the possibility of losing the full amount invested. Protection mechanisms may not apply in the event of an issue. Please take 2 mins to learn more to review the further information.

About Bybit

Bybit is a leading cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a more user-centered, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its global custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at http://www.bybit.com/en-gb .

In the European Economic Area, Bybit EU GmbH operates under MiCAR permissions, which allow services to be offered across the EEA.

Disclaimer

Cryptoassets are high risk and highly volatile. Cryptoasset liquidity is not guaranteed, and you may find it difficult to buy or sell cryptoassets when you want to. You could lose all the money you invest and past performance is not a reliable guide to future results. Bybit provides services in the UK through arrangements designed to meet applicable FCA financial promotion rules and is not authorised, regulated, or registered by the FCA. Cryptoasset services are not covered by the Financial Ombudsman Service or the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. Make sure you understand how cryptoassets work and that you can afford the risk of loss. Tax may apply to any gains. This information is for general information only and does not constitute investment, tax, or legal advice. Seek independent financial advice if you are unsure.

