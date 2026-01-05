Cango Inc. Announces December 2025 Bitcoin Production and Mining Operations Update

DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading Bitcoin miner leveraging its global operations to develop an integrated energy and AI compute platform, today published its Bitcoin production and mining operations update for December 2025.

Bitcoin Mining Production and Mining Operations Update for December 2025

Metric December 2025 [1] November 2025 [1] Number of Bitcoin produced 569.0 546.7 Average number of Bitcoin produced per day 18.35 18.22 Total number of Bitcoin held [2] 7,528.3 6,959.3 Deployed hashrate 50 EH/s 50 EH/s Average operating hashrate [3] 43.36 EH/s 44.38 EH/s

1. Unaudited, estimated. 2. As of month-end. 3. Average over the month. Note: Cango holds Bitcoin for the long term and does not currently intend to sell any of its Bitcoin holdings.

Paul Yu, CEO and Director of Cango, commented, "Throughout 2025, Cango delivered strong and consistent operational growth. In December, due to favorable network difficulty adjustments, we maintained stable operating hashrate levels and achieved higher daily Bitcoin production, bringing our total Bitcoin holdings to 7,528.3 BTC. Additionally, in late December, a major shareholder decided to increase its investment in Cango with a US$10.5 million commitment, which expected to close in January 2026, representing a powerful vote of confidence in our strategic roadmap. This commitment will enable us to drive greater Bitcoin mining efficiency, and accelerate the parallel development of our energy and AI compute platform in 2026."

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a Bitcoin mining company with a vision to establish an integrated, global infrastructure platform capable of powering the future digital economy. The Company's mining operations span over 40 sites across North America, the Middle East, South America, and East Africa.

Since entering the digital asset space in November 2024, Cango has activated pilot projects in both integrated energy solutions and distributed AI computing. In parallel, Cango continues to operate an online international used car export business through AutoCango.com.

