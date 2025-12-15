Gensyn Launches $AI Token Sale on Sonar

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- The token sale offers 3% of the token supply, a bonus multiplier for Testnet participants, and the opportunity to receive a Gensyn branded GPU workstation. https://token.gensyn.network/

The Gensyn Foundation ("Gensyn") today (Dec 15th) launches its $AI token sale on Sonar, marking a major milestone ahead of its upcoming Mainnet. The sale introduces the native token that will coordinate payments, staking & security, and governance across the Gensyn network.

The a16z-backed, decentralised AI network is preparing for Mainnet and launching the $AI token sale. The Gensyn Testnet has already demonstrated rapid traction, including:

2,000,000+ AI models trained

165,000+ users

90,000,000+ transactions (575,000 per day)

The $AI token is the utility currency for the Mainnet network, a network where anyone can contribute AI compute, training signals, models, or evaluation criteria and where performance is priced transparently in real time. The combination of deterministic verification, open evaluation, and decentralised compute forms a market-driven system for continual learning, directed by true economic interest and supplied by anyone, or any system, in the world..

The sale offers 300,000,000 tokens (3 percent of supply) through an English auction with a valuation floor of $1 million FDV and a valuation cap of $1 billion FDV, matching the price of Gensyn's last a16z-led funding round two months ago. The sale runs on Ethereum Mainnet with USDC or USDT and a $100 minimum bid, while tokens will be claimed on the Gensyn Network (L2).

About the Testnet Multiplier:

In addition to priority allocation, verified Testnet users will also receive a bonus token multiplier on their purchase amount, taken from a 2% reward pool. The exact multiplier will be based on each user's participation throughout the Gensyn Testnet, as well as their bid amount in the sale. Higher participation and bid amounts equal a higher multiplier, with the majority of the multiplier coming from their Testnet participation. Multipliers will grant additional tokens on top of the purchase amount for no extra cost.

"We've had huge success testing our infrastructure and applications on testnet and we're ready to move to the next phase, operating with real value and game theoretic security on mainnet. Doing a public sale ahead of launch allows us to focus on fair distribution and prioritise community members who have supported the testnet and show conviction in our thesis."- Ben Fielding, Co-Founder and CEO, Gensyn AI

