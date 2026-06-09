MUST Debuts All-Scenario Hybrid Energy Series at SNEC 2026

SHANGHAI, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the opening of the 19th SNEC PV Power Expo, MUST formally unveiled its next-generation PH1100 hybrid solar inverter series and LP3000 modular battery platform, marking a significant expansion of its all-scenario energy storage architecture. The launch drew immediate attention from international distributors, EPC contractors, and project developers converging on the company's booth.

All-Scenario Hybrid Energy Storage Solution

The newly released PH1100 series delivers a comprehensive power spectrum spanning 3–10 kW single-phase, 5–12 kW split-phase (120V/240V), and 5–25 kW three-phase (380VAC) configurations. Each unit is sealed to IP66 standards with integrated WiFi monitoring, engineered to operate reliably across -25°C to +60°C ambient conditions. Dual MPPT architecture achieves peak efficiency up to 97.8%, while universal battery compatibility accommodates both lithium and lead-acid chemistries.

The PH1100-EU series delivers up to 25 kW per unit, with 210 A charge/discharge capability and parallel deployment of up to 16 units, aggregating to 400 kW for microgrid and light-commercial installations.

Paired with the PH1100 launch, the LP3000 low-voltage battery system introduces a stackable, field-expandable architecture ranging from 5.12 kWh to 40.96 kWh. Rated IP65 with WiFi connectivity, the LP3000 enables seamless integration with the PH1100 series, allowing users to right-size storage capacity with plug-and-play simplicity.

The debut of this hybrid platform anchored MUST's broader SNEC showcase, which spanned its full product ecosystem. The HBP1800 portable solar generators (500W–2kW, 960Wh–5.12kWh) and HBP1900 VPM / HBP1800 ES integrated ESS systems (3.5kW–5.5kW, 3kWh–15.36kWh) address residential energy independence with 6,000+ cycle lifespans. For commercial and industrial sectors, the PH11-60KL3-EU-HV high-voltage inverters (30kW–60kW) and HV2800 ESS batteries (64kWh–240kWh) deliver scalable grid-tied solutions, while the ESG industrial storage system (61.4kWh per cabinet, expandable to 600kWh+) enables peak shaving and emergency backup with integrated fire-suppression safety. Off-grid markets are served by the PV1900 series (4kW–12kW) and LP1600 batteries (2.56kWh–30.72kWh), providing rugged standalone power for remote and mobile applications.

MUST's SNEC 2026 launch reaffirms its strategic commitment to building resilient, intelligent, and universally deployable clean energy infrastructure that empowers true energy independence across every climate and continent.

About MUST

MUST is a global leader in PV inverters and energy storage, with 800,000+ units shipped to 800,000+ households worldwide. It leverages leading R&D and scale to deliver clean energy solutions across all scenarios.

For more information, please visit: www.mustpower.com | www.mustenergy.com

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Must Energy Group