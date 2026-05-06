Rooted in Asia, Connecting the World: DongCheng Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as No. 1 in Asian Power Tool Market by Sales Volume for Three Consecutive Years (2022-2024)

NANTONG, China, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DongCheng, a leading professional power tool manufacturer, has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the No. 1 brand in the Asian power tool market by sales volume for three consecutive years (2022–2024). This accolade affirms DongCheng's market leadership in Asia and underscores the steady progress of its global strategy, firmly rooted in the region.

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"Maintaining our position as the Asian market leader for three consecutive years is a strong testament to DongCheng's strategic focus and operational excellence in deeply rooting ourselves in Asia while connecting to the global market," said Gu Jiacheng, Deputy General Manager of DongCheng. "This recognition inspires us to build on our brand strength and technical expertise to accelerate our journey from Asia's No. 1 to a truly global leader. Going forward, we will further expand our global footprint and bring the professional excellence of China's intelligent manufacturing to users around the world."

In 2025, Dongcheng company's total sales revenue reached RMB 6.865 billion (approximately USD 960.68 million). Its global marketing network now covers more than 80 countries and regions across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. The company has established over 10,000 exclusive in-store brand corners (EIBCs) overseas, serving as key sales touchpoints and premium showcases for its brand image.

To further enhance its global influence, DongCheng participated in eight major international industry exhibitions in 2025, fully demonstrating its product strength and brand reputation while forging closer ties with customers worldwide. In addition, DongCheng was named to the "Asia's 500 Most Influential Brands" list by World Brand Lab in both 2024 and 2025, making it the only power tool brand to be included for two consecutive years.

As of the end of 2025, DongCheng had filed more than 3,300 patent applications globally, including over 1,200 invention patent applications, more than 140 PCT international patent applications, and over 120 overseas invention patent applications. The company holds over 1,400 valid granted patents in total.

Looking ahead, DongCheng will continue to provide efficient, durable, and professional full-scenario tool solutions, staying committed to its mission of empowering global users to create a better life, and striving to be the global leader in power tool technology.

SOURCE DongCheng