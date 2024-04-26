Vantage unveils significant impact of donation on UNHCR's ongoing refugee support in Australia

SYDNEY, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading multi-asset broker, Vantage Markets (or Vantage), is pleased to announce the ongoing impact of its contribution to support the protection and resettlement of refugees and stateless people in Australia. This follows its US$100,000 donation to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency in May 2023.

Australia's refugee landscape presents complex challenges, with thousands seeking asylum and protection. UNHCR's efforts, bolstered by Vantage's support, have been instrumental in navigating these challenges and providing critical assistance to these individuals, by advocating for improved refugee and stateless protection, offering direct counselling support, and facilitating durable solutions for eligible refugees.

The impact of this partnership has been profound, touching the lives of approximately 788 refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and returnees in 2023 alone. Of these, 119 individuals were successfully resettled from Australia to New Zealand, 39 found new homes in Canada and 19 individuals departed to the United States.

"Our collaboration with UNHCR underscores our commitment to creating a more inclusive and compassionate world," said Jack Kelly, Head of Sales, Vantage Australia. "We are humbled to see how our partnership has enabled UNHCR to delicately navigate the complexities of refugee support, ensuring that every step taken is a step towards a better future."

These efforts have resulted in meaningful changes in the lives of those in need. For instance, one woman from Iran, who had endured violence and social isolation due to severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), found solace through UNHCR's support. With the funding support from Vantage, UNHCR had sufficient resources to support her mental health and complete the necessary interviews for resettlement to New Zealand. Today, she awaits the outcome of her application, hopeful for a brighter future.

Similarly, another Kurdish man, grappling with chronic PTSD and a life-threatening health condition, demonstrated remarkable resilience. Through UNHCR's holistic support, he stabilised his mental health and was able to complete the extensive and detailed interviews to start his resettlement process. Today, he remains stable and hopeful for a new beginning.

"The completion of these activities has had a significant impact on the well-being and quality of life of refugees and asylum-seekers under UNHCR's protection," said a report compiled by UNHCR Australia. "By empowering them and fostering a sense of self-agency, these activities have offered a pathway for refugees and asylum seekers to regain some control over their lives. More importantly, this engagement has kept their options open for eventual resettlement, offering hope and a tangible pathway towards a brighter future."

"We're honoured to be supporting UNHCR's efforts — the team is doing incredibly important work and we're proud to be part of their journey," said Kelly. "We hope that our initiative encourages more individuals and organisations to support UNHCR's ongoing efforts and join in the mission of creating a more inclusive and compassionate world."

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

https://www.vantagemarkets.com/en-au/

About UNHCR

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, leads international action to protect people forced to flee because of conflict and persecution. The organization delivers life-saving assistance including shelter, food and water, helps to safeguard fundamental human rights and develops solutions that ensure people have a safe place to call home where they can build a better future. UNHCR also works to ensure that stateless people are granted nationality.

