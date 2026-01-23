WUHU, China, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEPAS, the all-new new energy vehicle brand, is developed for global markets and built on the strategic, intelligent LEX Platform. As a crystallization of the Chery Group's global technology ecosystem, LEX sets a new benchmark for next-generation NEV platforms and delivers cross-generational leadership in whole-vehicle intelligence. With an all-new platform, all-new architecture, and all-new user experience, LEX directly addresses long-standing user pain points—eliminating fragmented intelligence, alleviating charging anxiety, and enabling seamless transitions between oil and electricity—laying the intelligent foundation for LEPAS as the Preferred Brand for the New Elegant Lifestyle.

LEPAS Defines “Elegant Driving” with Its Intelligent LEX Platform

As the global NEV industry enters a new stage of competition, the focus is shifting from isolated performance indicators to electronic and electrical architecture (EEA) and full-scenario user experience. The LEX platform emerges precisely in response to this transformation. Built on the all-new EEA 5.1 electronic and electrical architecture, LEX adopts a dual-zone, dual-center integrated solution that delivers three core benefits: hardware standardization, sustainable software upgrades, and seamless data interoperability. This architecture enables efficient coordination across intelligent cockpit, intelligent driving, and powertrain control systems, resolving long-standing issues of fragmented electronics and limited upgradability.

Empowered by EEA 5.1, the LEX platform achieves a precise balance between elegance and performance in driving dynamics. Tuned by a European professional engineering team, the intelligent chassis integrates advanced technologies including active suspension and electronically controlled damping. Combined with a body torsional rigidity of 23,800 N•m/deg—significantly higher than comparable vehicles—and a three-stage half-shaft design, the vehicle delivers limousine-level ride comfort alongside agile, confident handling, creating a true sense of unity between driver and machine.

In terms of powertrain capability, LEX supports multiple energy solutions. Its internal combustion engine achieves a thermal efficiency of 45.79%, with fuel consumption as low as 4.9 L/100 km in charge-sustaining mode. The 800V high-voltage fast-charging system significantly shortens charging times, while a dual-source wide-temperature-range heat pump system ensures reliable operation down to –40°C, meeting diverse global usage scenarios.

With multi-powertrain compatibility and strong global adaptability, the LEX platform enables rapid development across pure electric, hybrid, and other energy forms. More than a technical architecture, LEX represents LEPAS's systematic definition of the"Elegant Driving"category—delivering composed handling, imperceptible comfort, and worry-free endurance through intelligent technology.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867945/LEX.jpg