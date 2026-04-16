Sigenergy Successfully Listed on HKEX with Strong Backing from Top-Tier Global Investors

HONG KONG, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigenergy Technology Co., Ltd. ("Sigenergy", Stock Code: 06656.HK) today successfully listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), marking a significant milestone in the company's development. The Company is positioned as the first "AI+ All-in-One PV Storage" company to be listed on the HKEX.

Mr. Tony Xu, Founder and CEO of Sigenergy, and Mr. Samuel Zhang, President of Sigenergy, joined the listing ceremony.

Mr. Tony Xu, Founder and CEO of Sigenergy, stated: "We sincerely thank our investors, partners, advisors, global distributors and installers, as well as all Sigenergy employees for their trust and support. This listing marks a new starting point. We will remain committed to our 'AI in All' strategy, continue strengthening our capabilities in energy storage, and invest in innovation to deliver more competitive solutions. We aim to create long-term value for our customers, shareholders and partners, while contributing to the industry and society."

Sigenergy's IPO received full support from global capital, including world-leading sovereign wealth fund Temasek, top-tier international asset management institutions such as Goldman Sachs Asset Management, UBS Asset Management and BNP Paribas Asset Management. It also gathered leading investment firms like Hillhouse, CPE, Boyu Capital, Gaoyi Asset Management, and Greenwoods Asset Management, as well as large insurance funds like CPIC and Fullgoal Fund.

Since its inception, Sigenergy has driven market entry through product innovation, leveraging modular design and AI-driven technologies to expand across residential, commercial and industrial, and utility-scale applications. The Company now employs over 1,000 professionals worldwide, with operations spanning more than 80 countries and regions, supported by a well-established global distribution and service network. Backed by its core manufacturing and R&D base in China, Sigenergy continues to strengthen its capabilities in innovation, production, and delivery, reinforcing its competitive position in the global market.

SOURCE Sigenergy Technology Co., Ltd.