SEOUL, South Korea, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty of Joseon has been recognized by global market intelligence company Euromonitor International as the "Global No.1 K-Beauty Suncare Brand in Online Sales," based on 2025 global online retail sales, further solidifying its position as a leading K-beauty suncare brand worldwide.

Beauty of Joseon Named 'Global No.1 K-Beauty Suncare Brand in Online Sales' by Euromonitor International

Beauty of Joseon — the global leading Hanbang beauty brand that brings centuries of Korean herbal tradition into the modern era — continues to lead the K-beauty suncare category, driven by strong consumer demand across the globe, including North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and beyond.

According to Euromonitor International, the global suncare market reached approximately USD 18 billion in retail value sales in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% from 2020 to 2025.

Kayla Villena, Global Insight Manager: Beauty and Personal Care at Euromonitor, said: "Sun care category growth is being driven by climate changes and the move toward lighter, breathable makeup. The standout is texture innovation, sunscreens that are serum-like, transparent, with no white cast are well-received by global consumers."

As the global suncare market evolves far beyond basic UV protection, K-beauty sunscreens have gained strong traction across the globe — driven by their reputation for lightweight textures, skincare-focused formulations, and invisible finishes.

Leading the trend is Beauty of Joseon's signature suncare lineup. The brand's iconic hero product, Relief Sun, has driven rapid global growth through organic consumer reviews praising its hydrating feel and dewy finish. Social media content across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube has further amplified both Relief Sun and the brand's global recognition.

Beauty of Joseon has also expanded its suncare portfolio with the weightlessly refreshing Relief Sun Aqua-Fresh and the easy-to-use Matte Sun Stick, both of which continue to show steady sales growth across global markets.

A Beauty of Joseon representative stated, "We have continuously expanded our suncare lineup — from a single sunscreen to sun sticks, body sunscreens, and tone-up sunscreens — driven by a deep understanding of consumer needs across global markets. Euromonitor International's recognition as the Global No.1 reaffirms our commitment to leading the Hanbang beauty category on the world stage."

Source Euromonitor International Limited; E-commerce 2026 edition, as per Sun Care Category Definitions; as per Brand Level; Retail Value Sales (RSP), excl. VAT, 2025 data. K-Beauty brand defined as originating from Korea

About Beauty of Joseon

Beauty of Joseon is a global leading Hanbang beauty brand that reimagines centuries of Korean herbal tradition for the modern era, delivering radiant skin across the globe through a fresh interpretation of Hanbang ingredients. Since its acquisition by Goodai Global in 2019, the brand has expanded its presence across North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia, establishing itself as one of the most recognized K-beauty brands in the world.

About Goodai Global

Goodai Global is a global beauty platform dedicated to discovering brand potential and connecting them to the world through its extensive global distribution network, with the vision of becoming the Global No.1 beauty platform. Since pivoting into the beauty brand business with the acquisition of Beauty of Joseon, Goodai Global has built a strong multi-brand portfolio including market-proven K-beauty brands such as TIRTIR, SKIN1004, and Round Lab, maximizing synergy across brands to drive new achievements on the global stage.

SOURCE Beauty of Joseon