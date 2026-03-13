Four Oscar Best International Feature Film contenders coming soon to Now TV -- Sentimental Value, The Secret Agent, It Was Just an Accident and Sirāt

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Now TV

13 Mar, 2026, 17:06 CST

Now TV x MOViE MOViE present "Countdown to the Awards" with special offers

HONG KONG, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Four films nominated for the Best International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards — Sentimental ValueThe Secret AgentIt Was Just an Accident, and Sirāt — will soon be available on Now TV.

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Four Oscar International Feature Film contenders on Now TV
Four Oscar International Feature Film contenders on Now TV

Among them, Norwegian favourite Sentimental Value not only competes for Best International Feature Film but has also received nominations for Best Picture and Best Actor, making it one of the frontrunners of the year. Meanwhile, The Secret Agent from Brazil, which recently won Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globes, continues to draw strong awards buzz. Rounding out the category are French breakout It Was Just an Accident and Spain's drama Sirāt, ensuring an exceptionally competitive Oscar race.

"Countdown to the Awards" by MOViE MOViE

As anticipation builds for the 98th Academy Awards, Now TV invites movie lovers to share in the excitement of this global cinematic celebration. MOViE MOViE will present the special "Countdown to the Awards" campaign in collaboration with Broadway Circuit, giving audiences a chance to catch some of this year's most talked about titles before their official Hong Kong release. Now TV and MOViE MOViE will roll out promotional offers to bring audiences the best of world cinema, both in theatres and at home.

Offer 1

Offer 2

For purchase of "Countdown to the Awards" movie tickets**, (i) Now TV customers can enjoy 15% off**;
(ii) Now TV customers with
MOViE MOViE channel subscription can enjoy 20% off**.

Every purchase of a "Countdown to the Awards" movie ticket includes a complimentary one‑month trial of
Now TV's "Western Signature Pack with HBO Max (Standard)" (without Set-Top Box)^ (valued at HK$118 per month).

________

**Discount applies to in-theatre ticket purchases only. Offers are subject to the relevant terms and conditions.
^This offer is provided on a first-come-first-served basis. Limited quantity while stocks last. Offers and Now TV services are subject to the relevant terms and conditions.

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Appendix

Release schedule for the 98th Academy Awards nominated titles

Film title

Platform

Nominations

Release date

Sentimental Value

Now Video Express and MOViE MOViE On Demand

Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress (2 nominations), Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature, Best Editing
(9 nominations in total)

19 March 2026 on Now Video Express;
26 April 2026 on MOViE MOViE On Demand

The Secret Agent

MOViE MOViE On Demand

Best Picture, Best Actor, Best International Feature, Achievement in Casting (4 nominations in total)

Coming soon

It Was Just an Accident

Now True

Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature (2 nominations in total)

30 March 2026

Sirāt

MOViE MOViE On Demand

Best International Feature, Best Sound (2 nominations in total)

Coming soon

Sinners

HBO Max

Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Achievement in Casting, Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects (16 nominations in total)

Available Now

One Battle after Another

HBO Max app

Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor (2 nominations), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Achievement in Casting, Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Editing (13 nominations in total)

Available Now

Frankenstein

Netflix

Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design (9 nominations in total)

Available Now

Bugonia

Now Video Express

Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score (4 nominations in total)

Available Now

Blue Moon

Now Video Express

Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay (2 nominations in total)

Available Now

KPop Demon Hunters

Netflix

Best Animated Feature, Best Original Song (2 nominations in total)

Available Now

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Now True

Best Actress (1 nomination)

Available Now

Song Sung Blue

Now Video Express

Best Actress (1 nomination)

17 March 2026

Weapons

HBO Max

Best Supporting Actress
(1 nomination)

Available Now

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

Now True

Best Documentary Feature
(1 nomination)

Available Now

The Alabama Solutions

HBO Max

Best Documentary Feature
(1 nomination)

Available Now

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

HBO Max

Best Documentary Short
(1 nomination)

Available Now

Elio

Disney+

Best Animated Feature (1 nomination)

Available Now

Jurassic World Rebirth

HBO Max app

Best Visual Effects (1 nomination)

Available Now

The Smashing Machine

Now True

Best Makeup and Hairstyling
(1 nomination)

Available Now

Cutting Through Rocks

Now True

Best Documentary Feature
(1 nomination)

Coming soon

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

MOViE MOViE On Demand

Best Animated Feature (1 nomination)

Coming soon

Zootopia 2

Disney+

Best Animated Feature (1 nomination)

Available Now





SOURCE Now TV