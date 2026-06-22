Gravity Game Unite (GGU) Announces 2nd OBT for PC MMORPG "Ragnarok Zero: Global"

2nd OBT scheduled to run from July 7 to July 15, based on Malaysia Time

2nd OBT to feature linked game "Get Poring," Ragnarok IP's first UGC feature "RO Factory," and new content "MVP Raid"

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Game Unite (GGU), the Malaysia branch of global game company Gravity, has announced the schedule for the 2nd Open Beta Test (OBT) of its PC MMORPG "Ragnarok Zero: Global."

The 2nd OBT will run from 9:00 AM on July 7 to 7:59 AM on July 15, based on Malaysia Time. Users from Southeast Asia, Europe, and Oceania will be able to participate by signing up on the official website and downloading the PC client.

PC MMORPG Ragnarok Zero: Global

During the 2nd OBT, Ragnarok Zero: Global will introduce several new features designed to enhance the gameplay experience, including the linked game "Get Poring," "RO Factory," the first User Generated Content (UGC) feature in the Ragnarok IP that allows users to create custom footprint items, and the new in-game content "MVP Raid." Get Poring is a linked game connected to Ragnarok Zero: Global, where players can collect and raise unique Porings and send them to Ragnarok Zero: Global to use as companions.

RO Factory, the first UGC feature in the Ragnarok IP, is a customization feature that allows users to create their own in-game cosmetic items. Custom items created through the factory can be uploaded to or downloaded from the Ragnarok Zero: Global community through the RO Factory global market page. MVP Raid is new in-game raid content where parties can challenge MVP monsters. Players can obtain various rewards and loot by defeating monsters, while additional rewards will be granted upon completing related quests.

Through the 1st OBT held in May, Ragnarok Zero: Global confirmed strong interest in the game through the participation and feedback of many global users. In particular, the game received positive responses from users in Europe, further raising expectations for the global service. Based on user feedback and gameplay data gathered during the 1st OBT, GGU plans to introduce new content during the upcoming 2nd OBT.

Ragnarok Zero: Global is a PC MMORPG based on the key elements of the original Ragnarok Online, including its world view, 2D pixel graphics, and BGM. While maintaining the classic gameplay of the original title, the game delivers a new gameplay experience through new stories and content expanded within the world of Midgard. It also improves the overall gameplay environment through adjustments to character growth and game progression, as well as enhanced UI and UX. Features such as auto-combat, improved regional travel convenience, and expanded camera functions support smoother character growth and a more comfortable gameplay experience.

Harry Choi, President of Gravity Game Unite, stated, "In the 2nd OBT scheduled for July, we plan to introduce a linked game, the first UGC feature in the Ragnarok IP, and new content designed to make the game even more enjoyable, while also reviewing the responses from global users. Based on feedback from the two OBTs, we will continue improving the quality of the content and the stability of the service. After the 2nd OBT, we plan to proceed with preparations for the official launch and gradually reveal additional content and events. We look forward to your interest and participation in the upcoming 2nd OBT."

Meanwhile, Gravity Game Unite is currently running pre-registration and events for Ragnarok Zero: Global ahead of its official launch. More details can be found on the official pre-registration page:

https://roz.mygnjoy.com/en/event/prereservation?media=pr6

Stay Connected

Players can follow the official Ragnarok Zero: Global channels for the latest news and updates.

Join OBT: https://roz.mygnjoy.com/en/event/obt

Pre-Register: https://roz.mygnjoy.com/event/prereservation?media=pr6

Discord: https://discord.gg/bFg77WjcHT

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ragnarokzeroglobal/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ragnarokzeroglobal/

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@RagnarokZeroGlobal

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ragnarokzeroglobal

About Gravity Game Unite SDN. BHD.

Gravity Game Unite SDN. BHD. (GGU) is a global publishing and service subsidiary of Gravity Co., Ltd., headquartered in Malaysia. The company focuses on delivering Ragnarok titles and operating global game services for players worldwide through publishing, operations, and community engagement.

About Gravity Co., Ltd.

Founded in April 2000 and listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (GRVY), Gravity Co., Ltd. is a global game company headquartered in Korea. Best known for its flagship MMORPG Ragnarok Online, Gravity continues to expand its portfolio with online and mobile games enjoyed by millions of players worldwide.

SOURCE Gravity Game Unite SDN. BHD.