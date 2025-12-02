Mt Pelerin launches the crypto IBAN

GENEVA, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- At Mt Pelerin, we are excited to announce today the launch of personal crypto IBANs.

With this new feature, our users can transform their self-custodial wallets into something more: a universal account that seamlessly sends and receives money across both blockchain and traditional banking networks.

A core tenet of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies is self-custody, the fact of owning and controlling one's money without any third party that could seize or freeze funds. It means financial freedom, but in practice it often means being disconnected from the rest of the world that uses the traditional banking system.

Thanks to our new crypto IBAN, this now changes and makes self-custody more convenient and integrated into everyday life.

With it, users can create a personal euro or Swiss franc IBAN and attach it to their crypto wallet, which enables them to:

Receive bank transfers from anyone, directly converted into crypto on their own wallet .

directly converted into on their own . Send bank transfers to anyone , using crypto from their wallet .

These payments look like any standard bank transfer, sent and received from an IBAN in the user's name, while the crypto settlement happens seamlessly in the background.

This feature is a milestone for us, as our mission is to promote and simplify self-custody to make it a practical alternative to a traditional bank account.

Today, that vision is now reality. By giving a wallet its own IBAN, it becomes a powerful tool to hold and manage money without any third-party custody, while still being able to make transactions with the rest of the world.

It becomes a tool to opt-out from the custody of the banking system, the key to unlock financial freedom.

About the IBAN

The EUR and CHF IBANs are located in Switzerland (which is in the SEPA zone).

Both individuals and organizations can receive an IBAN.

Users from all over the world can request an IBAN, except from our list of excluded countries.

The IBAN is free.

Conversions between fiats and the ZCHF stablecoin are free.

are free. For conversions with other cryptocurrencies , our standard fees apply.

, our standard fees apply. The IBAN can be linked to any self-custodial wallet .

. The IBAN can be used with 30+ cryptocurrencies on 15 chains.

on 15 chains. The IBAN is not a bank account, it doesn't have to be declared as such.

Available on app.mtpelerin.com and on mobile wallet app.

