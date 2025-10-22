Phemex Upgrades Rewards Hub with $15,000 Package And Mystery Box System

APIA, Samoa, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phemex, the most efficient crypto exchange, today launched an upgraded Rewards Hub with up to $15,000 USDT in total rewards, mystery box system, and missions for new and experienced traders. The upgraded Rewards Hub replaces fixed prizes with mystery boxes containing cash, BTC airdrops, trading fee vouchers, and futures bonus coupons.

Updated Rewards Hub includes:

Newcomer Welcome Gifts — Up to 5,000 USDT for KYC verification, first deposit, and first trade

$10,000 Trading Challenge — 5,000 USDT in Futures rewards plus 5,000 USDT in Spot rewards

Earn Incentives — 7% interest boost coupons for new users completing staking tasks

"We upgraded the Rewards Hub to give users more ways to earn while they trade," said Federico Variola, CEO of Phemex. "Bigger prizes, surprise rewards, and missions for everyone — from your first deposit to advanced trading. We're always looking for ways to empower our traders."

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 6 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

