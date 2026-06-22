STARTRADER Delivers Emergency Relief to 300 Earthquake-Affected Families in the Philippines

The scale of impact has been severe. Official reports confirm 65 fatalities, 1,447 injuries, and 36 people still missing. More than 57,252 homes were damaged, 10,023 of them completely destroyed, while roads, bridges, schools, healthcare facilities, and public infrastructure sustained extensive damage. Approximately 176,186 families remain affected by electricity outages.

In coordination with local partners and government-supported relief channels, STARTRADER is distributing urgent supplies, including drinking water, food, hygiene kits, medicines, sleeping mats, blankets, and child care essentials. With families displaced, services interrupted, and infrastructure damaged, timely support is critical to helping communities manage immediate needs while long-term recovery continues.

Effective disaster response depends on coordinated effort across communities, public institutions, the private sector, and volunteers. Through this initiative, STARTRADER joins broader relief efforts to help families stabilise their lives and begin the process of rebuilding.

"It is impossible to see the impact of this earthquake without being deeply moved by the challenges families face. Behind every damaged home and school are families determined to rebuild. We stand with them, not only with supplies, but with solidarity and the belief that recovery begins when people come together. We are proud to stand alongside local communities and partners in Sarangani Province."

— Peter Karsten, Chief Executive Officer, STARTRADER

The initiative forms part of STARTRADER's broader CSR commitment under STARCARES, focused on practical, community-based impact across the regions where the company operates. Recently rebranded from STAR Foundation to STARCARES, the organization continues to expand its social impact efforts under the vision "Bringing STAR, Delivering Care," through youth development, education, sports infrastructure, disaster relief, and community support programs across Asia and the Middle East.

As recovery efforts continue, STARTRADER calls on businesses, institutions, and communities to join broader relief efforts and help the families of Sarangani Province rebuild with dignity, stability, and hope.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STAR-APP, and STAR-COPY.

Regulated in five jurisdictions (CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA, and FSC), STARTRADER combines strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth.

SOURCE STARTRADER