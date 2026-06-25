Designed by the late Frank Gehry, new performing arts institution will provide a home for a broad range of performances spanning ballet to opera

Set to open in 2030, the institution will offer year-round programming, with 365 days of events and performances

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) today announced that works have commenced on Dar al Funoon Abu Dhabi, a landmark institution on Saadiyat Island that will become one of the region's most technically advanced performing arts venues upon opening in 2030. Representing a major investment in cultural infrastructure, the institution reflects Abu Dhabi's vision to create world-class platforms for artistic excellence, international collaboration and cultural exchange.

Abu Dhabi's cultural vision strikes a new note with landmark performing arts institution Dar al Funoon Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi's cultural vision strikes a new note with landmark performing arts institution Dar al Funoon Abu Dhabi

Through its continued investment in culture, creativity and knowledge, Abu Dhabi is building a vibrant cultural ecosystem that connects local audiences with the world's leading artists and institutions while reinforcing its position as a global capital for culture.

His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "Dar al Funoon Abu Dhabi represents our long-term investment in artistic expression and reflects our comprehensive approach to cultural development. It is an approach rooted in our values, shaped by our people, and open to the world. This is a deliberate investment in the future of our cultural ecosystem, and the scale of our ambition is clear. Dar al Funoon Abu Dhabi will be a permanent home for performance at the highest international level, bringing together leading artists, companies and creative talent from the UAE, the region and across the world. Through artistic residencies, international partnerships and world-class productions, it will expand opportunities for cultural exchange, inspire new generations of creatives, and further strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a global centre for creativity, exchange and artistic excellence."

A home for the performing arts

Opening on Saadiyat Island, near the celebrated Saadiyat Cultural District, Dar al Funoon Abu Dhabi will be among the region's largest and most technically advanced dedicated performing arts venues. The highly adaptable performance complex will be a permanent home for opera, ballet, theatre and other live performances at the highest international level, and will bring together acclaimed and emerging talent from the region and around the world across a range of artistic disciplines. Audiences will experience the arts at different scales, from intimate productions to major performances.

Dar al Funoon Abu Dhabi will offer 365 days and nights of events, performances and activities.

Its facilities include a multipurpose performance hall of more than 2,000 seats, a 3,500-seat open-air amphitheatre, a 400-seat studio theatre and a 250-seat jazz venue, with a combined capacity of more than 6,000 across its spaces.

The new performing arts institution is also envisioned as a platform for long-term artistic residencies, touring partnerships and co-productions with the world's leading performing arts companies. It will bring the most celebrated artists and ensembles to Abu Dhabi while creating new opportunities for regional and emerging talent to perform alongside them.

Expanding Abu Dhabi's cultural landscape

Dar al Funoon Abu Dhabi was commissioned by DCT Abu Dhabi and designed by the late Frank Gehry, one of the world's most celebrated architects who is behind the architecture of the upcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. It is envisioned as a living expression of music and performance, with a billowing fabric-like exterior that cascades over the heart of the site.

Its transparent façade invites the public into the artistic process, reflecting Abu Dhabi's commitment to openness, engagement and cultural exchange.

These structures of Frank Gehry underscore Abu Dhabi's commitment to architectural excellence and its strategic decision to invest in exceptional design that inspires and reflects the emirate's cultural aspirations.

The performing arts have long flourished in Abu Dhabi, demonstrated by its designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Music; the annual Abu Dhabi Festival; the Berklee Abu Dhabi performing arts education centre; the Bait Al Oud music academy; and its role as host of International Jazz Day 2025, alongside other festivals and concerts.

The announcement of Dar al Funoon Abu Dhabi reflects the emirate's commitment to investing in culture as a means of sustainable development. Beyond its cultural significance, the institution is expected to deliver lasting community and socio-economic benefits, creating jobs, developing local skills and talent, attracting cultural tourism and strengthening the creative economy as a driver of long-term growth for Abu Dhabi.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae and abudhabiculture.ae

SOURCE Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi