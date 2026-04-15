Cellebrite Announces 20 JUSTYS Award Winners at C2C User Summit 2026

Hundreds gathered to recognize the best and brightest in digital investigations

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in AI-powered Digital Investigative and Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced it awarded 20 winners "JUSTYS" at the Company's second annual Digital Justice Awards. Held at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C., Cellebrite rolled out the orange carpet to celebrate some of the brightest minds and sharpest technical skillsets in digital investigations in both the public and private sectors.

"The JUSTYS is our premier event for celebrating and honoring those who go above and beyond to protect their communities, nations and businesses," said Thomas E. Hogan, Cellebrite's chief executive officer. "It takes courage, commitment and passion to do this kind of work and we don't thank these heroes enough. I'm also grateful to the men and women of Cellebrite who donated personally to pay tribute to the winners."

Inspired by the work of their customers, Cellebrite employees personally contributed $67,500 to support the family members of fallen officers. These donations will support the mission of both Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) U.S. and Care of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) U.K.

"C.O.P.S. proudly serves and supports surviving law enforcement families and co-workers who are living through the unthinkable. We simply can't fulfill our mission and carry out our amazing and growing programs without generous support from people like those at Cellebrite," said Sara Slone, C.O.P.S. (U.S.) Outreach Director. "We are grateful for your partnership and humbled by your commitment to survivors and the law enforcement community."

"A heartfelt thank you to Cellebrite employees for your support and for also providing this opportunity to highlight and showcase the work that we do for the families who are at the very heart of our mission," said Lisa Meads, CEO of Care of Police Survivors (U.K. C.O.P.S.).

The JUSTYS was hosted by Law & Crime Network's legal analyst and anchor Jesse Weber and streamed live to its more than 7.5-million YouTube channel subscribers. The evening celebrated the winners from a pool of dozens of nominees who were then voted on by a panel of digital forensics and investigative subject matter experts. With the addition of the private sector and some new categories, there were twice as many award winners when compared with the inaugural awards in 2025 and the winners are:

Rising Star Award: Recognizes outstanding newcomers in the field of digital forensics and who show promise as emerging leaders

Winners: Jonathan Adams (public sector), Jesse Lao (private sector)

Voice for the Voiceless: Acknowledges individuals who have given a voice to survivors through digital forensics.

Winners: Eric Landamia (public sector), Patrick Eller (private sector)

Champions for Kids, Presented by NCMEC: Honors those who demonstrate extraordinary courage, leadership, and commitment to protect children and keep them safe.

Winner: Taylor Sines, Survivor and Advocate

Mentor of the Year: Highlights mentors who are fostering the next generation of community-focused digital forensic and investigative professionals.

Winners: Elizabeth Marsden (public sector), Bill Aycock (private sector)

Design Partner of the Year: Recognizes outstanding contributions and a strong commitment to improving Cellebrite's solutions through the early access program.

Winners: Kent Nielsen (public sector), Jonathan Edwards (private sector)

Digital Bridge Builder: Recognizes outstanding initiatives and individuals who have used digital tools to connect or support multiple law enforcement agencies.

Winner: Ralph Henderson

Digital Investigations Catalyst: Recognizes a leader who sparks progress by building capability, advancing collaboration and driving meaningful change.

Winner: Wayne Cantrell

Community Guardian Award: Recognizes innovative programs or campaigns that safeguard and improve our communities.

Winners: Geraldine Blay, K-9 Storm and K-9 Siri

Excellence in eDiscovery: For technical expertise and unwavering commitment to improving efficiency and accuracy of legal investigations.

Winner: Kirk Crabb

Excellence in Digital Forensics: Recognizes outstanding investigators/examiners who excel at digital forensics, delivering a major, positive impact to the community.

Winners: Edward Dalton (North America), Lim Tuan Liang (APAC), Mateus De Castro Polastro (LATAM), Johann Polewczyk (EMEA)

Enterprise Innovator of the Year: Honors exceptional innovation and cutting-edge technology adoption, driving efficiency, growth and success.

Winner: Bill Aycock

Case of the Year: Honors an exceptional and impactful investigation within law enforcement that was solved with the help of digital evidence.

Winners: Claire Hardisty and Laura Boothroyd, Operation Spy – Lancashire Police

The celebratory evening is the cornerstone of Cellebrite's week-long annual C2C User Summit, which brought in nearly 500 organizations spanning law enforcement, defense, intelligence and the private sector from nearly 30 countries around the world. Attendees come for the world-class, expert-led sessions and training, plus inspiring keynotes from actor, television host and former NFL player Terry Crews, and a session on the Idaho quadruple student murder investigation featuring digital forensic experts from the FBI and Cellebrite.

ABOUT CELLEBRITE

Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite's AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate nearly 3 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite's technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com/investors and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

Contacts:

Media

Victor Cooper

Sr. Director of Corporate Communications and Content Strategy

[email protected]

+1 404.804.5910

Investor Relations

Andrew Kramer

Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

+1 973.206.7760

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SOURCE Cellebrite