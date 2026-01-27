Envision's AI-Powered Green Ammonia and Hydrogen Breakthrough Named Global Benchmark by World Economic Forum

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision's pioneering green hydrogen and ammonia project in Chifeng, Inner Mongolia, has been featured as a premier global case study in the World Economic Forum's (WEF) latest white paper, "From Blueprint to Reality: A Stronger Business Case for Shared Energy Infrastructure." The report recognizes the Chifeng project as a transformative model for the global energy transition, highlighting Envision's AI-driven Power System as the catalyst for turning intermittent renewable energy into a stable, "green petroleum" equivalent.

At a Davos roundtable, Lei Zhang, Founder and CEO of Envision, described China's renewable energy leadership as a "civilization-level" advancement in global productivity. "Through our AI Power System, we are transforming the Gobi Desert into a 'Green Oil Field,' converting wind and solar resources into millions of tons of green ammonia," Zhang stated. This approach reframes renewable energy from a volatile resource into a precise industrial tool, providing a scalable blueprint for global green industrialization."

To clear the path for seamless international trade, Envision has secured a rigorous suite of high-standard certifications, including ISCC EU, ISCC PLUS, and RFNBO compliance, guaranteeing that its green molecules meet the strictest environmental and regulatory thresholds for the European and global markets.

The Chifeng project stands as the world's first large-scale green hydrogen facility to operate via 100% green electricity. Unlike traditional plants that draw from a carbon-intensive grid, Envision's global-leading AI Power System intelligently schedules and balances the variability of wind and solar power in real-time. This ensures a constant, high-efficiency energy supply for the chemical synthesis process, significantly lowering the levelized cost of hydrogen.

SOURCE Envision Energy