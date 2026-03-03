Huawei Collaborates with GCC to Launch the AIDC Ecosystem Co-construction Initiative

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Global Digital Power Forum during MWC Barcelona 2026, Huawei Digital Power launched the AIDC Ecosystem Co-construction Initiative with Global Computing Consortium (GCC) and unveiled the New-Gen AI-Powered Green Site to empower the ICT industry in the AI era.

Zhou Jianjun, Vice President of Huawei and President of Global Marketing, Sales and Services, Huawei Digital Power (PRNewsfoto/Huawei Digital Power) Xia Hesheng, CMO of Huawei Digital Power (PRNewsfoto/Huawei Digital Power) Huawei Digital Power and GCC jointly launch the AIDC Ecosystem Co-construction Initiative (PRNewsfoto/Huawei Digital Power)

As the intelligent era is advancing rapidly, the demand for AIDC is growing, challenges in power supply, fast delivery, safety and reliability need to be addressed. At the same time, the millions of telecom base stations, also facing high energy consumption and weak grid challenges. With the development of energy technologies, solar energy not only enables low-carbon power generation but has also become the most effective energy resource. The integration of green power with AI has become the optimal solution to address the energy consumption challenges in AI era.

According to Zhou Jianjun, Vice President of Huawei and President of Global Marketing, Sales and Services, Huawei Digital Power, Huawei has been providing the ICT industry with 5G, AI, and cloud to enable digital transformation. In the AI era, the ICT industry needs more sustainable, resilient, agile, and reliable energy infrastructure. Operators will use facilities such as telecom sites and data centers to improve equipment energy efficiency, integrate solar power and energy storage. This will enable operators to transition from being mere energy consumers to both consumers and producers for green and sustainable development. Huawei Digital Power will leverage its established expertise in computing, large AI models, solar, energy storage, and power grids, to help operators evolve toward prosumers 2.0, to win the AI era.

According to Xia Hesheng, CMO of Huawei Digital Power, the adoption of AI applications is accelerating, driving soaring demand for computing power and propelling the AIDC industry into a phase of rapid growth. As the power of chips, servers, and racks, as well as the scale of campuses, undergo dramatic changes, AIDC construction now faces four major challenges: reliability, energy efficiency, delivery, and smooth evolution. Huawei focuses on technology and advances innovation around power supply, cooling, energy storage, and operations, as well as the construction mode. It provides a highly reliable, energy-efficient, fast-delivered, and fully compatible AIDC solution to maximize tokens per watt.

At the event, Huawei Digital Power and GCC jointly launched the AIDC Ecosystem Co-construction Initiative. The initiative is designed to enhance the regional compatibility of standards and specifications by considering local policies, environmental conditions, and technical needs. It also seeks to share practical experiences and build a dynamic global AIDC knowledge base through an alliance platform. By using specifications as a bridge, the initiative will foster a thriving ecosystem and build an open, mutually beneficial global AIDC industry ecosystem.

According to Jin Hai, BOD Chairman of GCC, different countries and regions have varying energy mixes, policy orientations, environmental protection measures, and application scenarios. This presents both challenges for refining specifications and valuable opportunities for industry co-creation. Standards can truly empower global digital economic development only when they are rooted in a deep understanding of regional needs and aligned with industry realities.

AI-Powered Green Site Launch

At the event, Huawei Digital Power launched its AI-Powered Green Site solution, which features a unique end-to-end intelligent synergy to empower operators' transition from energy consumers to prosumers. The AI-Powered Green Site solution is built on the concept of "one-time deployment, 10-year evolution" for simplified construction, meeting operators' requirements in scenarios such as 5G site construction, green power supply, and energy storage revenue increase.

Gautham Gnanajothi, Senior Vice President of Frost & Sullivan, believes that telecom networks were built for resilience, but the next decade will define them by intelligence; transforming expansive, geographically distributed energy footprints into orchestrated platforms that not only protect uptime, but actively stabilise power systems, unlock new value streams, and reposition telecom as a strategic force within the broader energy ecosystem.

As the intelligent era rapidly unfolds, AI is unlocking vast growth prospects for the global ICT industry while creating new opportunities and challenges for ICT energy infrastructure. Huawei Digital Power will continue to invest in innovation, harness green energy to power the AI era, and collaborate with global partners to shape a new digital world.

SOURCE Huawei Digital Power