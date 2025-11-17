Huawei Digital Finance Brings Partners for a Notable Appearance at SFF 2025, Driving Intelligent Transformation in Global Finance

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Singapore FinTech Festival 2025 (SFF 2025), Jason Cao, CEO of Huawei Digital Finance BU, delivered a keynote titled Beyond Digital: Towards AI-Infused Finance. He highlighted Huawei's innovations in scenario-based agents, AI platforms, data and knowledge platforms, and infrastructure that address the core challenges of AI adoption in finance. Leveraging systematic engineering capabilities, Huawei aims to help financial institutions accelerate their intelligent transformation.

Jason Cao, CEO of Huawei Digital Finance BU (PRNewsfoto/Huawei Digital Finance)

Cao noted, "The intelligent era will be characterized by hyper-personalization. AI in finance has reached a critical stage, and the key lies in its deep integration into core production processes and business scenarios, where it can deliver real business value. To gain a competitive edge in the next decade, financial institutions should harness AI to drive structural transformation across their workflows."

Over the past decade, financial digitalization removed barriers of time and distance but still followed the 80/20 rule—80% of resources serving 20% of core users. In the decade ahead, AI will popularize the "one person, one team" model, empowering each individual with the capabilities of a full team through super AI assistants as the primary service portal. "Future financial services will evolve from recommending products directly to individuals to channeling them to personal super assistants. Those who lead this shift and deliver hyper-personalized services will get a head start." Cao emphasized. He added that AI-driven structural transformation will extend across all aspects including financial service models, collaboration models, risk decisioning, and infrastructure.

Building a Four-Layer Systematic Solution to Achieve All-Scenario Intelligence

Cao outlined two paths global financial institutions are taking to advance AI-native applications: Large institutions build a matrix of agents, providing an AI assistant for each role and a trusted AI advisor for each customer; small and medium-sized institutions focus on high-value scenarios such as credit, deploying agents rapidly to achieve intelligent processes. To date, Huawei has already helped global financial customers deploy more than 500 AI use cases, spanning office, operations, marketing, risk management, and customer service. This helps customers enhance their internal efficiency, deliver greater value to end users, and mark the shift from single scenarios to systematic, comprehensive solutions.

Huawei has placed its intelligent computing platform at the core of a systematic solution covering computing power, platforms, engineering, and scenarios. To meet the demands of high concurrency and low latency in AI inference, Huawei has developed a leading computing power platform. This foundation supports enterprise-wide AI data governance through a unified knowledge and data platform, integrated with financial agent platforms and practices in data and model engineering—together forming a closed loop of end-to-end (E2E) AI capabilities. By collaborating with global ecosystem partners, Huawei is unlocking full-stack technological momentum to accelerate the deployment of AI in high-value scenarios.

In the intelligent mobile banking scenario, Huawei and a major Chinese bank have jointly innovated a next-generation intelligent mobile service architecture. Built on intelligent computing infrastructure and AI platforms, the architecture leverages hierarchical multi-agent collaboration, long-term memory storage, and E2E performance optimization across hardware and software. This has achieved intent recognition accuracy above 90% and latency as low as 1.2 seconds, helping the bank transform from passive response to proactive service.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to build on its leading computing power platform, systematic AI engineering expertise, structured ecosystem development, and new co-creation models with customers and partners. These initiatives will strengthen customer engagement, enhance risk management, and drive E2E business transformation, further embedding value-driven AI applications in the financial industry and helping financial institutions accelerate the effective adoption of AI.

Collaborating with More RongHai Partners to Establish a New Financial AI Ecosystem

During this event, Huawei, together with three RonghHai partners—Neuxnet, Speakly AI, and TrustDecision, respectively signed strategic cooperation agreements with Saudi Arabia's leading financial institution Atmaal. The partner network of Huawei's Ronghai program also continued to expand, with three new members onboarding: CMA, which provides stable payment services for central banks worldwide; Instadesk, which offers intelligent outbound calling and marketing capabilities; and MagicEngine, which delivers model development, inference, and services for financial institutions. An increasing number of valued financial solution partners are accelerating global collaboration with Huawei.

Through the Ronghai program, Huawei aims to co-create with global partners a "six-capability cluster" to systematically build an AI ecosystem along the financial production flow. This includes model development, agent engineering, industry knowledge bases, and scenario-based applications, while optimizing AI deployment efficiency through E2E hardware-software synergy.

As the financial industry moves from digitalization to digital and intelligent transformation, Huawei will continue to strengthen collaborative innovation with customers and partners, focusing on reshaping financial workflows and advancing ecosystem development. These efforts will enable AI to move beyond technology enablement toward significant improvement in productivity, opening a new chapter in intelligent finance.

SOURCE Huawei Digital Finance