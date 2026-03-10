HUAWEI eKit Launches New MiniFTTO Products, Bridging the "Last Mile" to the Intelligent World

BARCELONA, Spain, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2026, HUAWEI eKit unveiled a new portfolio of MiniFTTO products designed to redefine the network experience. With outstanding user experience, simplified deployment, and intelligent O&M capabilities, the launch highlighted Huawei's systematic innovation and scenario-driven achievements through three products: StreamerKit, GS-PON optical gateway, and the 3-in-1 optical AP.

Speaking at the launch event, Leonard Liu, President of Commercial & Distribution Solution, Huawei, said: "In business scenarios, customers are particularly concerned about the deployment cost and time. In addition, the rapid growth of high-bandwidth services such as HD streaming in recent years has raised new requirements for network bandwidth and stability." He continued that "Huawei's new MiniFTTO products not only address these evolving requirements, but also deliver simple, easy-to-use solutions that help SMEs reduce deployment costs, paving the way toward an intelligent world."

GS-PON optical gateway and StreamerKit: Breaking the upstream bottleneck for smooth network experience

The StreamerKit F700C and GS-PON optical gateway F1001 released this time around leverage the industry-leading symmetric 2.5G PON technology. With both upstream and downstream bandwidths reaching 2.5 Gbit/s, the new products deliver a 100% improvement in upstream transmission. These devices not only meet the requirements for live streaming, video conferencing, and cloud backup, but also providing headroom for future applications such as 8K ultra-HD and VR/AR.

In terms of functionality, StreamerKit integrates the live streaming acceleration engine and an AI roaming algorithm. StreamerKit can intelligently identifies live streaming services and dynamically prioritizes them, significantly reducing frame freezing. Meanwhile, the AI roaming algorithm employs AI-guided fast handover to enhance the seamless roaming experience, ensuring reliable connections for video conferencing and live streaming.

3-in-1 optical AP: One fiber for multiple services, setting a new standard for hotel network

For multi-service access scenarios, such as hotel guest rooms, HUAWEI eKit has launched the new 3-in-1 optical AP F601D. The device supports telephone, Wi-Fi, wired Internet access, and IPTV over a single fiber, greatly reducing cabling costs and construction time. As a result, overall network costs can be reduced by approximately 30%. Additionally, the new device is 40% smaller, significantly improving both aesthetics and deployment efficiency.

In the future, HUAWEI eKit will continue to collaborate with partners to drive the intelligent transformation of SMEs through further scenario-based innovations.

