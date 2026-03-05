Huawei Launched Global Intelligent Public Service Solution to Accelerate Intelligent Transformation of Public Services and City Governance

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC Barcelona 2026, Huawei Government Public Services Digitalization((hereinafter referred to as "GPSD")BU successfully held a series of professional events, including the Global AI+ Public Service Summit, National Foundation Model Roundtable, and open speeches, to discuss the future of the intelligent world with global customers and partners. During the event, Huawei launched the Global Intelligent Public Service Solution to accelerate intelligent transformation of public services and city governance.

Jason Slater, Chief of Digital Transformation and AI at UNIDO Saeed Xia, President of Huawei Global Public Services BU Chomparee Chompurat, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Thailand's MDES

At the Global AI+ Public Service Summit, Jason Slater, Chief of Digital Transformation and AI at UNIDO, stated: "AI+ drives public services forward. Building an effective digital government is not just about deploying technology, but about building inclusive, citizen-centered and interoperable system."

During the summit, Saeed Xia, President of Huawei Global Public Services BU, launched the Huawei Global Intelligent Public Service Solution. He pointed out that the solution is built on the architecture of "1 digital foundation + 1 intelligent platform + N industry applications." It aims to provide scenario-centric, efficient, and high-quality public services by quickly orchestrating service items, integrating capabilities, and streamlining processes. In addition, it stays business- and data-driven to build convenient and high-quality data services, fueling innovation. Ultimately, this solution creates an intelligent service system featuring "Chat-to-Process" capabilities, smart decision-making, and efficient handling.

Chomparee Chompurat, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Thailand's MDES, stated: "Thailand is accelerating its transition to an AI-enabled intelligent government by leveraging robust 'Cloud First' infrastructure, responsible AI integration, and global public-private partnerships to deliver secure, citizen-centric services and position the nation as a trusted ASEAN digital hub."

During the event, Huawei GPSD held a National Foundation Model Roundtable, focusing on core topics such as AI-enabled national intelligent transformation and AI DC construction. Over 20 government and industry experts from Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa gathered at the roundtable and had in-depth exchanges. Huawei shared its experience in foundation model application and AI infrastructure construction, and engaged with various parties to explore top-level design and localized implementation path for intelligent transformation.

During the open speech session, Yu Jinxiao, Overseas Technical Director of Linewell, mentioned in his speech that in "AI+ One-Stop Public Services," advanced AI technology has propelled a qualitative leap from "functional and accessible" to "effortless and intelligent." This significantly streamlines workflows, reducing form-filling time by 80% to 90% while boosting efficiency by 2 to 3 times through a "Chat-to-Process" intelligent interaction model.

Yang Xuqing, CTO of iSSTech, emphasized that future smart cities will build a "City Super App Portal" based on an AI hub, the super app for city governance can efficiently address challenges such as flood control. The super app for economic development can reduce the project cycle by 50%. The super app for public services can make business and civic affairs as simple and intuitive as chatting.

Currently, AI is profoundly reshaping the underlying logic of global public services and digital and intelligent city development. Moving forward, Huawei will continue to deeply cultivate the digital technology foundation and strengthen collaborative synergy with partners, jointly empowering the onset of full-scale intelligence for global public services and city governance.

SOURCE Huawei