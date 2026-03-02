Huawei Releases the Fully Connected Industrial Networks Report, Aiming to Promote the Upgrade of Smart Factory Architecture

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC Barcelona 2026, Huawei held its Manufacturing Industry Forum with the theme of "Intelligent Factory Upgrades Boost Digital Productivity." Nearly 100 industry customers, partners, and experts gathered to discuss the digital and intelligent development of the manufacturing industry.

Release of the Fully Connected Industrial Networks report

During the event, Liu Chao, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of Huawei's Manufacturing and Large Enterprises BU, alongside other guests, released the Fully Connected Industrial Networks report. Developed based on Huawei's own practices and industry benchmark cases, the report provides a forward-looking prediction of four major trends in industrial networks: ubiquitous access, converged connectivity, autonomous networks, and integrated network security. These trends indicate essential

In his speech, Liu Chao, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of Huawei's Manufacturing and Large Enterprises BU, said that over the past three years, Huawei has served more than 27,000 manufacturing and large enterprise customers worldwide, with a customer base growing by more than 50%. This success is attributed to Huawei's independent innovation in ICTs, extensive practices in manufacturing, and a continuously growing industry ecosystem. Additionally, Huawei has collaborated with more than 1,500 partners to develop solutions, representing a 20% increase year-on-year. In the intelligent world, enterprises have shifted their focus from discussing "why" they should employ AI, to exploring "how" and "what" to do with it. Through its involvement in hundreds of AI projects, Huawei has found that the effective implementation of AI requires a combination of powerful foundation models and high-quality industry-specific data to enhance usability. At the same time, the IT architecture must support future business development and organizational transformation. Therefore, AI applications are rapidly spreading from IT departments to business departments. The key elements for AI implementation in production and manufacturing are closely related to the new capabilities advocated in the Fully Connected Industrial Networks report.

In response to the trends outlined in the report, Huawei has showcased a series of smart factory solutions including a converged production network at this event, aiming to empower the intelligent transformation of manufacturing enterprises. These solutions are built on three core capabilities: IT/OT convergence, wireless deployment, and integrated security and O&M. They include highly reliable and adaptable products and a comprehensive ecosystem, and have been successfully deployed in thousands of manufacturing factories, showing a strong performance.

The IT/OT converged, high-reliability production network uses technologies like Multichassis Link Aggregation Group (M-LAG) hitless upgrade as well as core products like industrial switches to ensure 99.999% network reliability, 10 Gbps bandwidth, and low latency. These meet the requirements of continuous production and high-precision quality inspection. The wireless factory solution, centered on Wi-Fi 7 wireless products for industrial scenarios, reduces the number of network elements (NEs). This guarantees supreme flexibility, speeding up production line adjustments. The integrated solution for factory network security hardening and intelligent O&M integrates advanced technologies and mechanisms to defend against attacks while doubling O&M efficiency. This performance meets data compliance requirements and achieves "autonomous-driving" networks.

Huawei's smart factory solutions align with the forward-looking insights of the Fully Connected Industrial Networks report, while delivering a robust network foundation for advanced AI integration in manufacturing. These innovations empower enterprises to cut costs, elevate quality, and boost efficiency, fast-tracking their intelligent transformation.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to work with industry partners to fuel the digital and intelligent transformation of manufacturing, supporting global manufacturers achieving high-quality development.

For more information about Huawei's intelligent manufacturing solutions, visit: https://e.huawei.com/en/industries/manufacturing.

SOURCE Huawei