Geely Farizon, WeRide and Kwoon Chung Launch Right-Hand-Drive Robotaxis at 2026 International Automotive & Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong), Accelerating Global Expansion

HONG KONG, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geely Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group (Geely Farizon), China's top new energy commercial vehicle brand, signed a strategic cooperation agreement with WeRide, a global leader in autonomous driving technology, and Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited, a leading public transport operator in Hong Kong at the 2026 International Automotive & Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong)

Song Zhaohuan, Vice President of Geely Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group; Li Yifan, Vice President of WeRide; and Timothy Wong, Executive Director of Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings, sign a cooperation agreement, witnessed by Mike Fan, CEO of Geely Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group; Tony Han, Founder and CEO of WeRide; and Matthew Wong, Chairman of Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited.

This collaboration will see to the joint development of a mass-produced Robotaxi designed for right-hand-drive markets based on the existing factory-built GXR platform by leveraging their respective strengths in new energy vehicle manufacturing, autonomous driving innovation, and public transport operations. With this development, Hong Kong will be the first to deploy commercial right-hand-drive Robotaxi services, marking the Robotaxi industry's shift to true global adaptability, bringing transformative autonomous mobility solutions to right-hand-drive markets worldwide.

Kwoon Chung Smart Mobility, a subsidiary of Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings, previously deployed left-hand-drive Robotaxi GXR units in Hong Kong and secured a pilot autonomous driving licence, with on-road trials already underway on public roads across the city. Building on this foundation, the three-party alliance will further advance product development, road validation and operational trials tailored for right-hand-drive markets.

As there are currently no right-hand-drive Robotaxis available in the market, the new model pioneers the industry's first ground-up design dedicated to right-hand-drive operating standards. Going beyond a simple adaptation of a left-hand-drive Robotaxi GXR, it taps into the Robotaxi GXR's validated mass-production capabilities to undergo full original development spanning vehicle layout, autonomous driving software and HMI design, fully adapted to regional traffic rules, road conditions and operational requirements for right-hand-drive territories. Enhanced core performance in perception, judgment and chassis control ensures riders enjoy safe, smooth and instinctive autonomous mobility.

Hong Kong is among the first deployment markets for the new right-hand-drive Robotaxi, and is supported by its highly international transport environment and robust regulatory framework. Together, the three companies will accelerate product validation, testing, and initial commercial operations, developing a scalable and replicable model. This model will be rolled out across other key right-hand-drive markets globally including Singapore, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Australia, leveraging proven local experience to support broader global expansion.

This collaboration builds on Geely Farizon and WeRide 's strong partnership in mass-produced Robotaxis and commercial deployment. In October 2024, the both parties launched the Robotaxi GXR based on Geely Farizon's SV platform, which entered fully driverless commercial operations in Beijing within four months, followed by Guangzhou in August 2025. In March this year, Geely Farizon and WeRide signed an in-depth cooperation deal to unveil a newly upgraded mass-produced pre-installed Robotaxi GXR.

SOURCE Geely Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group