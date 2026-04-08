Conversational access to 150 years of interconnected scientific knowledge sets a new standard for trusted discovery

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, today announced the launch of CAS Newton℠, science-smart agentic AI built specifically for scientific discovery. CAS Newton is grounded in published scientific knowledge curated by CAS scientists, drawing on more than 150 years of literature within the CAS Content Collection™ to ensure accuracy and scientific rigor.

By grounding AI‑generated insights in comprehensive, curated scientific knowledge, CAS Newton delivers reliable answers that help researchers confidently navigate ambiguity, conflicting results, and incomplete evidence to accelerate progress. Early user feedback reinforces the value of this approach, with three out of four respondents rating CAS Newton answers as more trustworthy than those from other AI tools.

"CAS provides the most authoritative, comprehensive, and rigorously curated chemistry data available," said John Yates, Professor, Scripps Research Institute, speaking in his personal capacity. "Developing intelligent AI agents on top of this foundation will significantly expand access and improve efficiency. CAS Newton will empower users, transforming casual users into highly effective superusers."

Based on user feedback, CAS Newton is considered the best agentic AI for science because it engages conversationally with complex scientific questions and carries context forward as inquiry evolves, grounded in published scientific knowledge curated within CAS data. Through follow‑up interactions, it refines questions and synthesizes results across multiple steps, lowering the barrier to accessing trusted scientific knowledge and helping researchers move from question to insight more efficiently while maintaining scientific rigor across disciplines.

Extract new and greater insight from published science data: CAS Newton draws on the CAS Content Collection to connect concepts across chemistry, biology, materials science, and intellectual property.

CAS Newton draws on the CAS Content Collection to connect concepts across chemistry, biology, materials science, and intellectual property. Save time and get reliable answers to accelerate decisions: Science-smart agentic workflows summarize large reference sets into concise insights and refine their approach as questions deepen.

Science-smart agentic workflows summarize large reference sets into concise insights and refine their approach as questions deepen. Make global scientific knowledge easily accessible: CAS Newton provides conversational access to the world's published scientific knowledge without requiring specialized search expertise.

"The launch of CAS Newton marks a major shift in how scientific knowledge flows through discovery," said Tim Wahlberg, Chief Product Officer and interim President, CAS. "CAS Newton pairs science‑smart agentic AI with the reliability and governance of the CAS Content Collection so researchers can move from question to grounded answers they can verify. It extends beyond a single interface, meeting teams where they work, including within secure environments that allow organizations to apply CAS Newton alongside proprietary data. This gives R&D leaders and researchers a practical path to innovate faster without compromising trust."

R&D organizations can deploy CAS Newton within secure environments and integrate it alongside proprietary data through MCPs, APIs, and third‑party AI platforms. This approach enables teams to innovate using their own data while maintaining the reliability, governance, and trusted scientific foundation of CAS data across research workflows. In alignment with the CAS approach to ethical artificial intelligence, CAS Newton operates within a secure application boundary, ensuring no user input is shared outside the solution, and that queries and results are never used for cross-user model training.

Users can now access CAS Newton within CAS SciFinder®, CAS BioFinder®, and through a standalone CAS Newton interface. To learn more, visit the CAS Newton introduction page on cas.org.

About CAS

CAS connects the world's scientific knowledge to accelerate breakthroughs that improve lives. We empower global innovators to efficiently navigate today's complex data landscape and make confident decisions in each phase of the innovation journey. As a specialist in scientific knowledge management, our team builds the largest authoritative collection of human-curated scientific data in the world and provides essential information solutions, services, and expertise. Scientists, patent professionals, and business leaders across industries rely on CAS to help them uncover opportunities, mitigate risks, and unlock shared knowledge so they can get from inspiration to innovation faster. CAS is a division of the American Chemical Society. Connect with us at cas.org.

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SOURCE CAS