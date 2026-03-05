Huawei and SOLUM Unveil Shop-in-Shop Smart Converged Network Solution to Accelerate Retail Intelligence

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC Barcelona 2026, Huawei and SOLUM jointly released the Shop-in-Shop (SiS) Smart Converged Network Solution. This solution draws on a unified retail infrastructure platform, integrating digital infrastructure and electronic shelf labels (ESLs). This innovative approach creates a scalable, cost-effective architecture that allows global retailers to set up simplified and efficient store networks.

Hoy-Jin Lee, Senior Vice President of SOLUM Europe (PRNewsfoto/Huawei)

Building upon their previous collaboration on the IoT AP convergence solution, SOLUM and Huawei have now deepened their partnership to offer the SiS Smart Converged Network Solution for shop-in-shop retailers within high-traffic environments like large shopping malls, airports, train stations, and exhibition centers. This innovative solution ensures seamless integration between SOLUM's Newton ESLs and digital signage. Specifically crafted for enterprises seeking standalone, infrastructure-free solutions, such as pop-up shops, dining establishments, and branded specialty stores, the solution enables real-time content updates, efficient management, and effortless system scalability through a singular device setup.

This solution employs a unified gateway that works with LTE, Wi-Fi, and ESLs, eliminating the need for ESL-dedicated APs. It supports pre-integration and plug-and-play deployments, alongside an independent, secure network architecture. This enables retail stores to cut their total cost of ownership (TCO) by 55%, with savings reaching up to 33% for larger outlets. With this solution, retail stores can deploy digital touchpoints effortlessly without any infrastructure dependency, enabling headquarters to manage everything remotely. Adaptable as and when needed, the solution shows its strength with responsiveness within milliseconds, allowing retailers to synchronize promotional updates across global stores in real time, wherever they may be.

Hoy-Jin Lee, Senior Vice President of SOLUM Europe, a leading global retail solutions provider, said, "We have jointly developed an All-in-One Retail Infrastructure Platform, unifying digital infrastructure and ESLs into one scalable, cost-efficient architecture. This solution can help retail stores significantly reduce operational costs."

This newly launched solution is a crucial component of Huawei's smart retail offerings. Moving forward, Huawei will continue to collaborate with SOLUM on innovation, jointly exploring AI applications within stores, delving deeper into retail, and accelerating the industry's digital and intelligent transformation.

