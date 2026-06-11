Lockton Fiscal Year 2026 Revenue Increases to $4.5 Billion

Six Consecutive Years of Double-Digit Organic Growth Drives Global Performance

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton, the world's largest privately held, independent insurance brokerage, today reported strong financial results for fiscal year 2026, with global revenue increasing 12% year over year to approximately $4.5 billion, including 11% organic growth, reflecting sustained momentum across the business and continued investment in talent, technology, and global capabilities.

This performance marks Lockton's sixth consecutive year of double‑digit organic growth, underscoring the strength of its client relationships, diversified business model, and long-term investment strategy.

"Fiscal year 2026 was another exceptional year for Lockton," said Ron Lockton, chairman and chief executive officer. "Our results reflect the trust our clients place in us, the quality of our people, and the advantages of our private and independent model. Our structure allows us to invest with a long-term horizon, adapt quickly to emerging client and market needs, and continually reinvest in the capabilities, insights, and innovations that help clients navigate an increasingly complex risk environment."

Resilient Performance in a Challenging Market

Lockton's results were particularly strong given market conditions during fiscal year 2026, which ended April 30. Global property rates softened as capacity improved and competition increased, while casualty lines in the U.S. continued to experience pricing pressure and elevated loss-cost trends. Against that backdrop, Lockton's diversified platform delivered balanced growth across regions and businesses.

Lockton International and Lockton Re each delivered approximately 15% growth.

U.S. operations delivered an eighth year of double-digit growth, despite uneven conditions across regions and product lines.

U.S. Highlights

Lockton's U.S. business delivered another strong year, continuing a pattern of sustained momentum across the market. U.S. revenue finished just under $3 billion, up 11% year over year, marking the U.S. business's eighth consecutive year of double-digit growth.

This performance was supported by strong client retention and continued growth in key parts of the business. Backed by one of the industry's strongest producer groups and highly collaborative service teams, Lockton achieved a 94% client revenue retention rate.

The firm also continued to strengthen its U.S. platform by expanding national industry verticals and specialty practices across Risk and People Solutions. In People Solutions, revenue surpassed $1 billion for the first time, reflecting sustained demand for integrated benefits, wellbeing, and advisory services. Together, these investments concentrate expertise, improve consistency, and make advanced capabilities more accessible to clients across markets.

International Highlights

Lockton's international business also delivered a strong year, continuing to build momentum across key markets. Despite uneven conditions across regions, the business achieved 15% growth, driven in part by 27% growth from People Solutions and ongoing strength in retail and specialty lines.

Lockton also continued to strengthen its international platform during the year, expanding operations in Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, and Italy while further investing in its operating model, leadership, and client service teams across Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Asia, and the Pacific. Together, these investments reflect a deliberate strategy to be closer to clients, operate with greater local relevance, and deliver integrated expertise across borders as risk grows more global and interconnected.

Lockton Re

Lockton Re, the firm's global reinsurance business, continued its strong trajectory, delivering meaningful growth supported by expanded client relationships, geographic expansion, and targeted people, leadership, and capability investment. The business benefited from increased demand for sophisticated advisory support as insurers navigated evolving market dynamics, capital constraints, and portfolio optimization challenges.

Lockton Re continued to build out its capital markets and capital advisory capabilities, enhance global portfolio solutions, and invest in cyber‑ and credit‑related offerings, positioning the business to support clients across a broader range of risk transfer and capital solutions. These investments reinforce Lockton Re's role as a long‑term partner to clients amid changing reinsurance and capital markets conditions.

Technology, AI, and Innovation

Over the last year, Lockton made significant investments in data, analytics, and artificial intelligence to enhance client service, improve insight, and empower Associates across its global platform. These efforts are central to the firm's strategy to lead through advisory expertise while reducing friction and increasing consistency in how clients are served.

At the center of this work is Lockton SAGE, a proprietary, AI‑enabled technology ecosystem designed to connect data, analytics, and expertise to deliver smarter insights, faster decisions, and greater confidence across critical business decisions. Broader deployment of the platform will begin in fiscal year 2027, with continued investment planned across digital, analytics, and data capabilities.

"Artificial intelligence will reshape every aspect of risk and insurance," said Ron Lockton. "We see AI as an accelerator of human expertise, not a substitute for it. Our focus is on using technology to enhance judgment, insight, and the value we deliver to clients."

Culture and Talent

Lockton's performance continues to be underpinned by its unique culture and people. The firm employs nearly 15,000 Associates globally and is consistently recognized as an employer of choice. During fiscal year 2026, Lockton earned multiple workplace and industry accolades across the world, including Business Insurance's Best Places to Work in Insurance, Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Awards, Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal's U.S. Best Managed Companies, and Axco's Global Broker of the Year, among others.

About Lockton

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes it better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its nearly 15,000 Associates doing business in 160+ countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results. For more information, visit www.lockton.com.

SOURCE Lockton