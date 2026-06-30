Eskom Unveils Modernisation Centre in Partnership with Huawei, Illuminating South Africa's Digital Power Future

JOHANNESBURG, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Eskom & Huawei Modernisation Centre, jointly held by Eskom of South Africa and Huawei, was successfully launched. This partnership reflects a strong spirit of collaboration and a shared commitment to innovation, technology, and capability development. Huawei's support has been instrumental in enabling the transformation of the Eskom Academy of Learning, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Eskom's learning, innovation, and modernisation journey. The Eskom & Huawei Modernisation Centre and Smart Classroom stand as tangible symbols of progress and partnership, reinforcing our commitment to developing a skilled, agile, and future-ready workforce.

Eskom & Huawei Unveil Modernisation Centre

Equipped with a dedicated smart classroom powered by Huawei's smart classroom solutions, the centre provides specialized training programmes for Eskom employees and South African youth covering power ICT, smart grids, cybersecurity and digital operation & maintenance. It builds a localized talent pool for power digitalization and lays a solid foundation for the sustainable development of South Africa's energy sector.

Leveraging its ICT and digital energy technologies alongside proven global implementation expertise, Huawei will support Eskom's upgrade toward safer, more efficient and smarter power operations. Going forward, the two parties will further deepen multi-faceted cooperation including joint technology development and talent cultivation, empowering the power industry through digital technologies.

In his address, Honorable Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa stated that modernisation of the power system and talent development are mutually reinforcing. The launch of the Eskom Modernisation Centre will leverage Huawei's advanced technologies and talent development expertise to address the shortage of digital talents in South Africa's power industry, enhance the safe and stable operation of power grids, ease the long standing load shedding crisis, and provide robust energy security for South Africa's economic recovery.

Dr Mteto Nyati, Chairman of Eskom Board, pointed out that digital transformation is critical for Eskom's reform and breakthrough. The completion of the Modernisation Centre and smart classroom not only strengthens grid operation capabilities but also cultivates next generation technical talents for the enterprise, representing a vital strategic move for Eskom's future development.

Dan Marokane, Group CEO of Eskom, emphasized that Huawei's end to end ICT and digital energy solutions are highly tailored to the practical needs of South Africa's power grid. The partnership will drive full digitalization of grid dispatching, fault handling and operation & maintenance, significantly improving power supply reliability.

Agnes Mlambo, Distribution Group Executive of Eskom, said that the smart classroom will empower Distribution employees with new skillsets to enhance their digital skills, optimize distribution network operation efficiency, ensure stable power supply for industries, businesses and residents, and benefit households across South Africa.

As a core strategic partner in electric power industry, Huawei has fully participated in the overall construction of the Modernisation Centre, demonstrating the smart substations, intelligent distribution systems, digital energy solutions, cybersecurity assurance and a full suite of software and hardware for the smart classroom.

Learn more: https://e.huawei.com/en/industries/grid

SOURCE Huawei